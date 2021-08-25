Zap Price Hits $0.0494 on Top Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and approximately $166,458.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zap has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00777494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00099507 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

