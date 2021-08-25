Analysts Set Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Target Price at $72.00

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

ASTE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 50.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,533,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 515,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 767,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.