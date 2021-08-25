News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 140.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 365,320 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in News by 103.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,241 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in News during the first quarter worth $383,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in News by 3.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in News during the first quarter worth $221,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.53.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.