Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 62,480 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FULT opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

