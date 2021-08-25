Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,900 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $4,612,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WGO. Wedbush reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

