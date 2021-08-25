CommerceBlock (CBT) Trading 124.2% Higher This Week

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded up 124.2% against the US dollar. One CommerceBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CommerceBlock has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CommerceBlock

CommerceBlock (CRYPTO:CBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CommerceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

