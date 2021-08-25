Hush Trading Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Hush has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $271.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00320915 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00142616 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00183015 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002659 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

