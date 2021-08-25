Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

VSCO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

