CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Barclays

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $1,176,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.