Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $108,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.37.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

