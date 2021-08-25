Brokerages Set Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Price Target at €107.18

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €107.18 ($126.10).

KBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

ETR KBX opened at €97.90 ($115.18) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €98.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

