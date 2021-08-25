The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 3,848 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $48,908.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,426.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92.

The RealReal stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The RealReal by 2,898.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,358 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $39,899,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $38,359,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $38,217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The RealReal by 46.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,318 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.