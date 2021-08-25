NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of NIKE by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE opened at $169.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $268.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

