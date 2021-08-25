ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes $516,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after acquiring an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,718,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.