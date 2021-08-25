Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of LivaNova as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIVN opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

