Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $59.68.

