Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,191 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,191 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Cowen worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 84,068 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth $3,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $316,346.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

