WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 10th. This is an increase from WAM Research’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

About WAM Research

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

