First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

FMHI opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.58. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.60% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $28,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

