Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 71.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 20.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,704 shares of company stock valued at $968,864. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

