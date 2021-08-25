First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE:FCT opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,880 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

