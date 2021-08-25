Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Vernon Irvin Sells 696 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.81.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. BOKF NA raised its stake in Everbridge by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 15.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,089,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 26.4% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.90.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.