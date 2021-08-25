Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Vernon Irvin Sells 696 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.81.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.90.
Everbridge Company Profile
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.