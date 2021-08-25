Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 492 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,305.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,470.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

