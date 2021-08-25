Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 6,355 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.