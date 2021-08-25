Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $4,008,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 25,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 379,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

