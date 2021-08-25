Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,538.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $191.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,501.52. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

