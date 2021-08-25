Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $50.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $367.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

