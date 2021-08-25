Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Shares of Model Performance Acquisition stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48. Model Performance Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.98.

Model Performance Acquisition Company Profile

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

