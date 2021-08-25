Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cigna were worth $20,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

Cigna stock opened at $211.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

