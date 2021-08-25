STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Position Reduced by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,317 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

