Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 3,498 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of -88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

