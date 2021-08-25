Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPOF. Guggenheim began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

