Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $115.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.14.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

