Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Declares $1.40 Quarterly Dividend

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $23.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $221.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

