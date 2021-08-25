Delphy (DPY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $44,224.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $451,337.96 and $44,224.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.00778115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00099882 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DPYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.