Maple (MPL) Hits Market Cap of $9.94 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Maple has a total market cap of $9.94 million and $500,489.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $15.38 or 0.00032243 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.00778115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00099882 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

