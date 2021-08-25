Legacy Bridge LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.80. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

