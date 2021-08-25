Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4666 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

LDSCY stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

LDSCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

