OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.90

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 505.50 ($6.60) on Wednesday. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 255.80 ($3.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 475.89. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 553.25 ($7.23).

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

