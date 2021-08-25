Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 36.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.03.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,893. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

