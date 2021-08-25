Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of -164.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

