AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.95.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,727 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,705,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 844,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.