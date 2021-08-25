53,055 Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,359,000 after buying an additional 467,336 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after buying an additional 855,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hawaiian by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,896,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,450. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

NASDAQ HA opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

