SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Decreased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after buying an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,853,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after buying an additional 4,819,091 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 361,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after buying an additional 60,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after buying an additional 1,503,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

