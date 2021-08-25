Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,139 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 110.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.16.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $245.81 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.32 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

