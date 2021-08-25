Equitable Trust Co. Has $920,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $481.43 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

