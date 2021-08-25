Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 38.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,171 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after buying an additional 10,004,116 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,478,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $7,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

