Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of AAP opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.79.
In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.