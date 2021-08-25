Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AAP opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.79.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

