Medtronic plc (MDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic has raised its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Medtronic stock opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. upped their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

