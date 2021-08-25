Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $902.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ebix stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,254 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Ebix worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

