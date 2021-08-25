Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $902.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Ebix Company Profile
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
